At SEC Media Days UK Says Consistency Is Key

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WKYT) - SEC Media Days are in full swing in Nashville, and as UK football looks toward another season, the Wildcats say consistency is key.

“One of the things that we’re really big on is consistency,” said senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine.

It’s a buzz word for the Cats as they head into their 2023 campaign.

“This year we’re really just focusing on being consistent with everything we do in and out of football, and I feel like that will get us that season that we need,” he added.

Senior offensive lineman Eli Cox explained what consistency means to the team.

“Just continuing to rise and build on each day. You can’t be up and down in this league. I mean our schedule this year alone, we’re playing Florida, at South Carolina, Alabama, we’re playing Georgia-- all these good SEC teams, Tennessee, I could name all of them. Every team on our schedule is going to be a good football team, and you can’t be up and down in the SEC. I mean, this is the closest thing to the NFL you can get and any team on any off week will eat you alive,” Cox said. “You can’t just go roll the ball out and win- that’s what Coach Stoops says all the time, so we just have to be consistent and not let complacency build and just continue to build as a program.”

In year eleven under Head Coach Mark Stoops, that is the type of culture shift he has talked about since coming to Kentucky.

“That’s coming from them, and if you know anything about our program, you know I want to be player-led,” Stoops said. “Of course we have sessions and talk leadership and go through things, but that’s something that I think is coming from them, and that’s exciting to me.”

So the message is clear-- and consistent in Nashville: the team is excited to get this season underway, and they’re striving to build on momentum.

The 2023 season kicks off September 2 against Ball State.

