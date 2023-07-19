Everyday Kentucky
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

