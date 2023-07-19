Everyday Kentucky
Storms cause massive damage in Montgomery County

A WKYT viewer sent us this photo of the damage.
By Carlyn McCreary
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s storm was in Montgomery County, right along the Bath County line.

We’ve seen even more extensive damage across the state from this evening’s storms ranging from fallen power lines to downed trees.

This is all due to the storms bringing about high winds and even some flash flooding risks.

We are still getting reports of storm damage in Bath and Montgomery Counties.

The stretch on US 60 east at about exit 113 to the Bath County line was closed earlier this afternoon. We talked with emergency management. They say it is back open.

