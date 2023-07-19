Everyday Kentucky
University of Kentucky researchers looking at link between violence, diabetes

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are looking into a link between lifetime interpersonal violence and the increased risk of diabetes.

The study done by UK’s Center for Research of Violence against Women found that people who experience interpersonal violence or child abuse face more than a 20% increased risk of developing diabetes.

The study specifically looked into any violence or abuse someone may experience in their life between their partner, or child abuse or neglect. The research is not looking into people who are already diabetic and experience this violence, but rather people in adulthood who are at risk of developing it.

The team behind the study is hoping it fills a gap in existing diabetes literature and provides more evidence and supports trauma-related assessments.

