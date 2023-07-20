Appalachian organization lending helping hand to WKY after flooding

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Devastating floods in Western Kentucky come nearly one year after rains brought tragedy to the other side of the state.

Eastern Kentuckians know the pain all too well. However, this time around, they want to give back the same way others did, and one Appalachian organization is reaching out to lend a helping hand.

Within the past two years, Western Kentucky has felt the pain that comes with a natural disaster. Tornadoes tore through their communities in 2021. Now, their community was hurt in a way that’s become far too common for the state.

Nearly one year ago, Eastern Kentucky felt that same wave of pain.

“Definitely, it still is something that is hard to wrap your brain around, just how traumatic it was,” said Nicole Smith with Appalshop.

Appalshop is just one of the many organizations that are still recovering from the Eastern Kentucky floods. However, they say, nearly one year later, they’re able to lend a helping hand.

“Being able to offer our perspective on what happens the days after, months after, so what to look for when FEMA reaches out, things that you should be anticipating. It’s that kind of advice that we have first-hand knowledge to offer people in similar positions,” said Rachel Rosolina with Appalshop.

They’re asking people to reach out to them and share the information of the mutual aid groups that are on the ground now in Western Kentucky.

“Especially for Mayfield, specifically having already gone through an extreme weather event. Recovery doesn’t take a couple of weeks or a couple of months,” Smith said. “It is a long process.”

But after months of cleaning up mud and building new foundations, they say this is one of the few silver linings.

“We’ve been through this. We know how scary it is. We know how traumatic it can be. Even a year later, when the rain comes, you have that feeling, but we’re going through it together,” said Smith.

You can reach out to Appalshop by sending an email to info@appalshop.org or by visiting their website.

