Art helping Kentucky women overcome addictions

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions.

The Sky Hope Recovery Center in Somerset recently received a new grant to further that endeavor.

Deep in eastern Pulaski County is a home where former jail inmates are working, designing, drawing and developing items. They say their lives used to be broken apart, now art is putting them back together.

“Art has been the biggest part of my recovery.” Women struggling with addiction, life of crime are finding new purpose in art in Pulaski County. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/5QhyYltR5a — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 20, 2023

Rhonda Campbell is among them. She’s from Hazard and used to be in jail. She tells us is recovering from being on drugs. She says art through the Sky Hope Recovery Center is giving her a sense of purpose.

The program is using art and nature to help women. From pottery, weaving, drawing, and all kinds of art, women in recovery are coming to the center to make things and participate in the community.

“Art has been the biggest part of my recovery. If I didn’t have my artwork, I probably would have gone back to the same thing,” Campbell said. “As a human being, everyone is looking for that sense of purpose.”

The forms of art vary. From visual art to even poetry, gathering broken pieces found in creek banks to put things together. They say it’s a metaphor of what their lives were like.

The women are also helping to grow flowers and food, which directors say will help them develop into a more healthy lifestyle.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.