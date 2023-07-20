Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Art helping Kentucky women overcome addictions

Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions. The Sky Hope...
Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions. The Sky Hope Recovery Center in Somerset recently received a new grant to further that endeavor.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Art is being used in Southern Kentucky to help people overcome their addictions.

The Sky Hope Recovery Center in Somerset recently received a new grant to further that endeavor.

Deep in eastern Pulaski County is a home where former jail inmates are working, designing, drawing and developing items. They say their lives used to be broken apart, now art is putting them back together.

Rhonda Campbell is among them. She’s from Hazard and used to be in jail. She tells us is recovering from being on drugs. She says art through the Sky Hope Recovery Center is giving her a sense of purpose.

The program is using art and nature to help women. From pottery, weaving, drawing, and all kinds of art, women in recovery are coming to the center to make things and participate in the community.

“Art has been the biggest part of my recovery. If I didn’t have my artwork, I probably would have gone back to the same thing,” Campbell said. “As a human being, everyone is looking for that sense of purpose.”

The forms of art vary. From visual art to even poetry, gathering broken pieces found in creek banks to put things together. They say it’s a metaphor of what their lives were like.

The women are also helping to grow flowers and food, which directors say will help them develop into a more healthy lifestyle.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is getting ready to gear up more than 5,000 children for the new...
YMCA of Central Kentucky gearing up for back-to-school tradition
If you’re a foodie, we have good news for you because Lexington Restaurant Week has officially...
Lexington Restaurant Week: Southern-style family recipes at Josie’s
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash