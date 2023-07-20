Everyday Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day | One more day with strong to severe storms possible

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The severe storm chances remain elevated for later today. Rounds of storms will develop through the day but the best chance happens tonight.

This is another First Alert Weather Day for folks across central & eastern Kentucky. Threats include damaging winds, some hail, and heavy rain. The tornadic risk remains pretty low. Wind gusts will likely blow through around 40-60 mph with these storms. If we reach that 60 mph threshold, it becomes an actual severe thunderstorm warning. Clusters will move through during the day and a cold front will ignite chances late this evening or tonight.

On the other side of this cold front, temperatures drop and humidity will reach pleasant levels. You will keep that nice weather around for a few days. Highs will hover around the low to mid-80s and humidity falls to some much better territory. You will get two full weekend days to enjoy!

Take care of each other!

