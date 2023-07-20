How Dream Homes help continue the mission of St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKYT) - For 60 years, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been working to not only treat childhood cancer but defeat it altogether.

WKYT is once again teaming up with St. Jude for their Dream Home Giveaway. For $100, you could win a new home.

We went to Memphis to visit with St. Jude and to learn more about a facility instilling hope in families dealing with the toughest of situations.

It is a house being built with purpose, a chance to help a facility hundreds of miles away!

This soon-to-be 22-hundred-square-foot home by Mulberry Builders is under construction in the Home Place subdivision on Stolen Horse Trace off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg.

It is the ninth St. Jude Dream Home being built in Lexington.

With every wall raised and window installed, it’s what this house represents that sets it apart. It is a home with a purpose for a place that people like Bess Atkinson hold dear.

“And I used to say I’m homesick for Memphis, I’m homesick for St. Jude because it is a home, it’s family,” said Bess Atkinson.

Atkinson can’t say enough good things about St. Jude. She was a patient there in the 90s after noticing her clavicle was enlarged when she was 10 years old.

“That’s when I was diagnosed in January 1994 with myxoid angioblastoma, which is tumors inside blood vessels inside the bone, and I’m one in 10 cases all over the world,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson and her family could have received treatment up north where she lives, but instead, they came to St. Jude and now, at 39, owes her life to the hospital.

“We found out later on, after I came down to St. Jude and went through treatment, that I had over 30 tumors all over my body. So, if it wasn’t for St. Jude, I probably would not be here to talk about it to this day, or I would be in a wheelchair and not be able to live my life to the fullest now,” said Atkinson.

The mission here at St. Jude is about treating and ending childhood cancer, but it’s also about inspiring patients, and it’s something that goes with them long after they leave here.

Many times, former patients like Atkinson and others find their way back to St. Jude, not for treatment, but instead to work and give others like them hope.

Emily Hines’s life was saved at St. Jude, to hear it was only fitting she return here to work and help spread the mission.

“I get to tell stories, and that’s my favorite thing like I’m sitting here with you today telling my story, but the best thing about my job is that I get to make sure other patients have their stories heard too because I think we are all incredibly unique,” said Emily Hines.

Every day, there is lifesaving work being done within the walls of St. Jude, and it’s why the walls of this dream home in Lexington are so important.

With every dollar raised, this house with a purpose helps to continue the mission of a hospital, prescribing hope daily.

“It’s really hard to find heroes nowadays; St. Jude is always my hero. I could always look at them and see a hero in St. Jude,” said Atkinson

The earlier you buy your ticket, the more chances you have to win additional prizes.

The home will be given away on September 28.

