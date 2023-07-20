Kentucky football bringing back a physical mindset to its defense

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops built the UK football program on being tough and able to battle. That was a trait which had escaped the Wildcats before his arrival. Stoops constructed that culture on defense.

UK has several returning anchors on defense, led by linebacker JJ Weaver and d-lineman Octavious Oxendine. A killer instinct has returned to the Cats after suffering through mental lapses last season.

“I just ask for one thing, and that is a mindset,” said Stoops. “What is our mindset to go do those things? And to put ourselves in a position to prepare the right way, work smart and efficiently, be ready to go, and just make sure the mindset is ready for everything that comes our way.”

One of the main areas that need improvement is getting to the QB and bringing an uneasiness to the opponent’s backfield. A return to toughness is front and center for the Wildcats.

“Getting out there on that practice field and working on those things that you need to get better at, and that is something Coach (Stoops) has been harping on us,” said defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine. “We have been on that practice field pass-rushing our butt off, trying to do everything we need from top to bottom just to get to that quarterback.”

“Last year we were playing too much ‘pitty-pat football,” said linebacker JJ Weaver. “That means like putting hits on them and not making the play. This year (in spring and practice), we have been consistent with our hands, our movement, everything we do just has more motor, more dominant up front, just being powerful.”

JJ Weaver is pulling pages from former UK All-American Josh Allen. Weaver has bulked up, and he must stay healthy if he is to lead the UK defense.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.