Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County man is now charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Police say Nathon Miller was driving on June 14 when his vehicle crashed on U.S. 60, killing Thomas Reed.

The toddler was a passenger.

Deputies told after the crash that they believed alcohol and speed were factors.

Police arrested Miller this week.

His charges include murder and driving under the influence.

Online records do not list a date for his first court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.