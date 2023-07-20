Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash

A Clark County man is now charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County man is now charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Police say Nathon Miller was driving on June 14 when his vehicle crashed on U.S. 60, killing Thomas Reed.

The toddler was a passenger.

RELATED: Family remembers 2-year-old boy killed in Winchester crash

Deputies told after the crash that they believed alcohol and speed were factors.

Police arrested Miller this week.

His charges include murder and driving under the influence.

Online records do not list a date for his first court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
Emmanuel Contreras
Lexington police: 19-year-old, 16-year-old charged in connection with Tazewell Dr homicide
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year

Latest News

Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong storms
First Alert Weather Day | One more day with strong to severe storms possible
A dog is now in good hands after being found abandoned in a dumpster at Constitution Park....
Lexington woman accused of abandoning dog in dumpster