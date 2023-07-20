Kentucky Theatre prepares for ‘Barbenheimer’ opening weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Film critics say the movies “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” will be two blockbuster hits, maybe the biggest movies of 2023.

In Lexington, the Kentucky Theatre will be showing both of these movies starting Thursday night, telling us it’s rare to show two huge films at once.

We spoke with theatre management about all the excitement and how the plots of a Barbie doll adventure and the making of the atomic bomb during World War II collide under one movie roof.

“Couldn’t be really two different films except that they are huge Hollywood blockbusters,” said Kentucky Theatre Director Hayward Wilkirson.

The Barbie world and the founder of the A-bomb collide. An unusual audience mix?

“It won’t be the majority of the people coming in here, but we will definitely see people here doing double features. They’re going to be seeing ‘Barbie,’ and they are going to see ‘Oppenheimer’ or vice versa,” Wilkirson said. “We actually made a sticker that said ‘Barbenheimer, I saw it at the Kentucky theatre’ because we know people will come down here to see that double feature.”

The pandemic closed the Kentucky Theatre for two years, and they are using marketing to draw people back to the 101-year-old movie house. When you walk in the front doors, you’ll see mannequins dressed in retro Barbie garb. They’ll also serve adult pink beverages.

“This is not an experience you’re going to get at home waiting for it to come out on Netflix,” said Wilkerson.

“To go the theatre and see these films and have a collective emotional experience in the dark with a bunch of people I don’t know, and that’s an experience I really haven’t had since COVID,” said UK Associate film professor Thomas Marksbury.

Marksbury says pulling in this cross-section of moviegoers is good for Hollywood’s bottom line.

“If anybody can please everybody all the time, it’s going to be these two movies,” said Marksbury.

From Thursday night through Sunday evening showings, Kentucky Theatre moviegoers are encouraged to come dressed in their best Barbie-inspired dress. The best dressed will get two free movie passes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.