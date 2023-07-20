Lexington Restaurant Week: Southern-style family recipes at Josie’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re a foodie, we have good news for you because Lexington Restaurant Week has officially kicked off!

The event highlights culinary expertise right in our backyard.

Josie’s is one of more than 30 local restaurants participating.

“It’s a casual atmosphere, which is great. We have full cocktails and wine and beers. Josie’s is a wonderful place,” said owner Bobby Murray. “This restaurant is named after my youngest child, Josie. Her brothers weren’t too happy about that. We’ve been here about 12 years.”

A portrait of Josie greets guests as they sit down to enjoy southern-style Murray family recipes.

“High quality, from scratch, food that we’ve done for 40 years,” Murray said.

Lexington Restaurant Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has become a staple in the community. Murry says he’s participated in Restaurant Week since the beginning.

“I love Restaurant Week. It’s an opportunity for customers to come in and try something maybe they never had before, try a restaurant they’ve never been to before,” Murray said.

This year, Josie’s is offering a three-course meal for just $19.

“To start off, you have a choice of a house salad or heirloom tomatoes with my mom’s cucumber dressing, which is unbelievable. Then you have a choice of a pork chop that’s on whipped sweet potatoes with an amaretto butter sauce. Then we have fresh salmon that has artichoke souffle,” Murray said.

As for the third course? At Josie’s for Restaurant Week, they’re offering up a bread pudding. It has a little bit of a twist because it’s going to be a different flavor every day.

If you’re a bourbon lover, you can also find this Maker’s Mark cocktail on the menu. It’s, understandably, called bourbon slush.

“It’s my wife’s grandmother’s recipe, and it is absolutely delicious,” Murray said.

Murray says he really hopes people come out and embrace Restaurant Week.

“Lexington has such a great group of restaurants, and I think it’s a good opportunity for people to get out, get some value and for us to show off a little bit,” said Murray.

