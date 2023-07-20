Lexington woman accused of abandoning dog in dumpster
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lexington woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a dumpster.
Lexington Animal Care and Control cited Jamakea Jackson for cruelty to animals.
Last week, Parks and Recreation employees found this dog in a dumpster at Constitution Park.
This isn’t the first time Jackson has faced animal cruelty charges. She pleaded guilty to a charge in May.
