Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington woman accused of abandoning dog in dumpster

A dog is now in good hands after being found abandoned in a dumpster at Constitution Park....
A dog is now in good hands after being found abandoned in a dumpster at Constitution Park. Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control says while they work on finding the dog a forever home, they’re also looking for who’s responsible.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lexington woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a dumpster.

Lexington Animal Care and Control cited Jamakea Jackson for cruelty to animals.

Last week, Parks and Recreation employees found this dog in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has faced animal cruelty charges. She pleaded guilty to a charge in May.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Coroner identifies two people found dead in Kentucky home
At around 8:42 PM on Monday night, officials were informed that someone had located what...
Body found on Versailles Road; police investigating
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Emmanuel Contreras
Lexington police: 19-year-old, 16-year-old charged in connection with Tazewell Dr homicide
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Latest News

The governor’s race for the November election is officially set.
UK political science professor breaks down highly anticipated Gov. race
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Appalachian organization lending helping hand to WKY after flooding
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and ONE Lexington came together to host “Ignite the Block,” an...
‘Ignite the Block’ event in Lexington helps young adults with criminal history find work
WATCH | Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race