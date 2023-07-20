Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool

A Connecticut homeowner who rented out his pool said the event turned into an out-of-control party. (SOURCE: NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT)
By Mack Rosenberg
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT) – A city in Connecticut is considering new noise ordinances after a party at a rented out pool got out of control.

The normally quiet neighborhood in Milford was anything but on the night of June 24.

A homeowner who had rented out his pool said he had done it many times before using an app called Swimply. This time was different, however.

“Little kids’ birthday parties, 3-year-old, 5-year-old, 9-year-old,” the homeowner, who wished to remain unidentified, said. “The other ones have been like a baby shower or like a sweet 16. And then we had the big disaster.”

He said this time he was completely fooled when the people booking the party told him it wouldn’t be crowded or loud.

He later found out the party was advertised on social media, and the clients sold tickets and booze. More than 120 people showed up.

“If I would have known it was going to be like that, I would have never, ever hosted anything like that,” he said.

The homeowner has had more parties since but nothing quite like the once on June 24.

Milford is considering a new noise ordinance.

Carolyn Butler has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and was curious, so she downloaded an app to find out how loud the party was.

“My house was rocking with the windows closed inside,” she said. “It was rocking at 80 to 90 decibels.”

The homeowner was given violations for running a commercial party and not getting permits.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is getting ready to gear up more than 5,000 children for the new...
YMCA of Central Kentucky gearing up for back-to-school tradition
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
If you’re a foodie, we have good news for you because Lexington Restaurant Week has officially...
Lexington Restaurant Week: Southern-style family recipes at Josie’s
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
The woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday following her arrest on charges...
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say