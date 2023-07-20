Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite

The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.
The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A police horse in Tennessee honored a fallen officer at her gravesite this week, and the special moment was captured on camera.

Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman died in the line of duty on July 19, 2004. She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a...
Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a tractor trailer on I-40 while helping a motorist on July 19, 2004.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.

The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.

“As we honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dedman made, we ask everyone to remember to slow down and move over when you see emergency personnel on the side of the road,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is getting ready to gear up more than 5,000 children for the new...
YMCA of Central Kentucky gearing up for back-to-school tradition
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
If you’re a foodie, we have good news for you because Lexington Restaurant Week has officially...
Lexington Restaurant Week: Southern-style family recipes at Josie’s
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
The woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday following her arrest on charges...
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say