School start dates around Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again!

School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Tuesday, August 1

Frankfort Independent

Tuesday, August 8

Bourbon County

Lee County

Wednesday, August 9

Barbourville Independent

Berea Community

Breathitt County

Casey County

Estill County

Fleming County

Franklin County

Jackson County

Jessamine County

Knott County

Lincoln County

Mercer County

Nicholas County

Paris Independent

Whitley County

Wolfe County

Thursday, August 10

Anderson County

Bath County

Clay County

Harrison County

Jackson Independent

Laurel County

Magoffin County

Menifee County

Owsley County

Pulaski County

Woodford County

Tuesday, August 15

Clark County

Powell County

Wednesday, August 16

Boyle County

Danville Independent

Fayette County

Garrard County

Hazard Independent

Knox County

Lexington Catholic High School

Lexington Christian Academy

Madison County

Morgan County

Rockcastle County

Russell County Schools

Scott County

Somerset Independent

Wayne County

Thursday, August 17

Montgomery County

Rowan County

Sayre School

Monday, August 28

Corbin Independent

Model Laboratory School

Perry County

Wednesday, August 30

Williamsburg Independent

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Monday, August 14

Bluegrass Community & Technical College

Hazard Community & Technical College

Eastern Kentucky University

Morehead State University

Somerset Community College

Wednesday, August 16

Georgetown College

Saturday, August 19

Kentucky State University

Monday, August 21

Asbury University

Midway University

University of Kentucky

University of the Cumberlands

Wednesday, August 23

Campbellsville University

Berea College

Tuesday, September 5

Transylvania University

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.