School start dates around Kentucky

Back to school
Back to school(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again!

School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Tuesday, August 1

  • Frankfort Independent

Tuesday, August 8

  • Bourbon County
  • Lee County

Wednesday, August 9

  • Barbourville Independent
  • Berea Community
  • Breathitt County
  • Casey County
  • Estill County
  • Fleming County
  • Franklin County
  • Jackson County
  • Jessamine County
  • Knott County
  • Lincoln County
  • Mercer County
  • Nicholas County
  • Paris Independent
  • Whitley County
  • Wolfe County

Thursday, August 10

  • Anderson County
  • Bath County
  • Clay County
  • Harrison County
  • Jackson Independent
  • Laurel County
  • Magoffin County
  • Menifee County
  • Owsley County
  • Pulaski County
  • Woodford County

Tuesday, August 15

  • Clark County
  • Powell County

Wednesday, August 16

  • Boyle County
  • Danville Independent
  • Fayette County
  • Garrard County
  • Hazard Independent
  • Knox County
  • Lexington Catholic High School
  • Lexington Christian Academy
  • Madison County
  • Morgan County
  • Rockcastle County
  • Russell County Schools
  • Scott County
  • Somerset Independent
  • Wayne County

Thursday, August 17

  • Montgomery County
  • Rowan County
  • Sayre School

Monday, August 28

  • Corbin Independent
  • Model Laboratory School
  • Perry County

Wednesday, August 30

  • Williamsburg Independent

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Monday, August 14

  • Bluegrass Community & Technical College
  • Hazard Community & Technical College
  • Eastern Kentucky University
  • Morehead State University
  • Somerset Community College

Wednesday, August 16

  • Georgetown College

Saturday, August 19

  • Kentucky State University

Monday, August 21

  • Asbury University
  • Midway University
  • University of Kentucky
  • University of the Cumberlands

Wednesday, August 23

  • Campbellsville University
  • Berea College

Tuesday, September 5

  • Transylvania University

