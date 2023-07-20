School start dates around Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again!
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state:
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Tuesday, August 1
- Frankfort Independent
Tuesday, August 8
- Bourbon County
- Lee County
Wednesday, August 9
- Barbourville Independent
- Berea Community
- Breathitt County
- Casey County
- Estill County
- Fleming County
- Franklin County
- Jackson County
- Jessamine County
- Knott County
- Lincoln County
- Mercer County
- Nicholas County
- Paris Independent
- Whitley County
- Wolfe County
Thursday, August 10
- Anderson County
- Bath County
- Clay County
- Harrison County
- Jackson Independent
- Laurel County
- Magoffin County
- Menifee County
- Owsley County
- Pulaski County
- Woodford County
Tuesday, August 15
- Clark County
- Powell County
Wednesday, August 16
- Boyle County
- Danville Independent
- Fayette County
- Garrard County
- Hazard Independent
- Knox County
- Lexington Catholic High School
- Lexington Christian Academy
- Madison County
- Morgan County
- Rockcastle County
- Russell County Schools
- Scott County
- Somerset Independent
- Wayne County
Thursday, August 17
- Montgomery County
- Rowan County
- Sayre School
Monday, August 28
- Corbin Independent
- Model Laboratory School
- Perry County
Wednesday, August 30
- Williamsburg Independent
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
Monday, August 14
- Bluegrass Community & Technical College
- Hazard Community & Technical College
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Morehead State University
- Somerset Community College
Wednesday, August 16
- Georgetown College
Saturday, August 19
- Kentucky State University
Monday, August 21
- Asbury University
- Midway University
- University of Kentucky
- University of the Cumberlands
Wednesday, August 23
- Campbellsville University
- Berea College
Tuesday, September 5
- Transylvania University
