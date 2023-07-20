Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK political science professor breaks down highly anticipated Gov. race

The governor’s race for the November election is officially set.
The governor’s race for the November election is officially set.(WAVE News)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The governor’s race for the November election is officially set.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman filed for re-election to run with Governor Andy Beshear.

Republican nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced state Senator Robby Mills as his running mate on Wednesday.

Many may now be wondering who exactly is Senator Robby Mills, the 56-year-old Republican from Henderson, and how will Mills being on the Republican ticket affect this governor’s race?

We spoke to UK political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss, who helps answer those questions and more.

“By choosing a state senator, Cameron took a relatively safe and predictable route,” said Dr. Voss.

Dr. Voss says Cameron didn’t go for a surprise candidacy here.

“Cameron has wanted this race to be about national, hot-button issues, about cultural changes that have been happening in the 21st century that aren’t particularly popular with Kentucky voters. So he’s stressed the positions that Mills has taken in the past that involve cultural conservatism,” said Dr. Voss.

Mills is well-known for his legislation to ban transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity, which passed in 2022. This year, he backed a bill that bans TikTok from state devices and a bill that made hazing a felony, among many others. Most recently, Mills defended his vote for Senate Bill 150, which bans gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, among other issues.

Click here to see a list of the bills sponsored by Sen. Mills in his tenure in the Senate

“Where Kentuckians tend to be conservative, Mills helps punctuate that. Helps reinforce that. His cultural conservative credentials allow Cameron to reinforce the message they’ve tried to make the campaign about,” said Dr. Voss.

Mills also has the ties to Western Kentucky that Cameron lacks.

However, Dr. Voss says Beshear’s campaign will highlight Mills’ role in a controversial teacher pension bill.

“One of the main points of attack of former Governor Matt Bevin was his role in trying to adjust teacher pensions. So by having Mills, who was a part of Bevin’s efforts on pension, join to the Republican ticket, it allows Beshear to relitigate the 2019 campaign, which he won,” said Dr. Voss.

Dr. Voss says while the Republican campaign will primarily focus on national, hot-button issues, Governor Beshear and Lt. Governor Coleman will take the opposite approach and focus on in-state issues and highlight the Beshear administration’s responses to natural disasters and the COVID pandemic.

Election Day is November 7.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Coroner identifies two people found dead in Kentucky home
At around 8:42 PM on Monday night, officials were informed that someone had located what...
Body found on Versailles Road; police investigating
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Emmanuel Contreras
Lexington police: 19-year-old, 16-year-old charged in connection with Tazewell Dr homicide
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Latest News

Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Appalachian organization lending helping hand to WKY after flooding
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and ONE Lexington came together to host “Ignite the Block,” an...
‘Ignite the Block’ event in Lexington helps young adults with criminal history find work
WATCH | Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (07/19/2023)