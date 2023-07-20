Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK researchers conducting study in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment

UK researchers conducting study in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKYT) - When a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this year, spewing toxic chemicals into the air, there were concerns about long-term health effects on the residents.

Now, researchers at the University of Kentucky have been visiting the area to gather more data as part of a larger study.

When 38 train cars plunged into a river along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, neighbors were worried. When those rail cars ignited and spewed toxins into the air and water, residents were horrified.

“Everyone in the community needs this, so our goal is, this is a mini-test. We’re gonna measure, see what we find, and then I anticipate being able to go much, much larger,” said Dr. Erin Haynes, a professor of Epidemiology and Environmental Health.

Dr. Haynes turned to science to help better understand what people were dealing with. As an Ohio resident herself, she understood the lingering questions.

“We’re all connected," Dr. Haynes said. "When it comes to environment, the entire globe is connected, the earth."

The first stage was an online survey given to about 300 participants about symptoms and health concerns. They’re from nine different counties in Ohio and West Virginia.

About 80 people from the survey began wearing silicone wristbands for seven days, which can help measure chemical exposure.

“We have been told that we are just gonna get cancer. If I have to be a lab rat to prove that there’s chemicals here, and that gets us more funding and more testing, that’s what we’re gonna do,” said East Palestine resident Jess Connard.

"One thing we did not predict was that the Canadian Wildfire smoke would be blowing into town the day that we passed out the wristbands. So we’re also monitoring that because that’s another exposure and could be monitored on the wristband," Dr. Haynes said.

Twenty more residents provided blood and urine samples for analysis.

“And from this information, we’ll build larger research studies. We just need to know exactly where to target the energy and research,” said Dr. Haynes.

Now, they wait for results to better inform and help make future decisions.

Dr. Haynes told us that in the initial survey, respondents said they were experiencing headaches, nausea, throat irritation, and once they were surveyed again months later, more than 80% said they were still dealing with those symptoms.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash

Latest News

How Dream Homes help continue the mission of St. Jude
WATCH | How Dream Homes help continue the mission of St. Jude
The benefit movie premier hosted at the Kentucky Theatre.
Kentucky Theatre prepares for ‘Barbenheimer’ opening weekend
K-9 Mako
Floyd Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 set to receive body armor donation
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky