UK takes center stage at SEC Media Days in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - SEC Media Days are in full swing down in Nashville.

As UK Football looks toward another season here at SEC Media days, the Wildcats say consistency is key.

For Kentucky, the constant is consistency as they head into their 2023 campaign.

“This year, we’re really just focusing on being consistent with everything we do in and out of football, and I feel like that will get us that season that we need,” said UK senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine.

“Just continuing to rise and build on each day. You can’t be up and down in this league. I mean our schedule this year alone, we’re playing Florida, at South Carolina, Alabama, we’re playing Georgia, all these good SEC teams, Tennessee, I could name all of them. Every team on our schedule is going to be a good football team, and you can’t be up and down in the SEC. I mean, this is the closest thing to the NFL you can get, and any team on any off week will eat you alive. You can’t just go roll the ball out and win- that’s what Coach Stoops says all the time, so we just have to be consistent and not let complacency build and just continue to build as a program,” said senior offensive lineman Eli Cox.

In year 11, under head coach Mark Stoops, this is the type of culture shift he’s talked about since he came to Kentucky.

“That’s coming from them, and if you know anything about our program, you know I want to be player-led,” said Coach Mark Stoops. “Of course, we have sessions and talk leadership and go through things, but that’s something that I think is coming from them, and that’s exciting to me.”

So the message is clear and consistent in Nashville: they’re excited to get this season underway and strive to continue to build momentum.

It all kicks off on September 2 against Ball State.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.