Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman from Columbus, Ohio, has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting that happened early this month in Lewis County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Alexis Hale, 31, is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Regional Detention Center in central Kentucky.

Troopers say the incident in Lewis County happened July 5 on state Route 8. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Kentucky State Police for assistance during the incident.

Investigators say it all started after reports of a stolen vehicle. The South Shore Police Chief attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and the suspect took off into Lewis County. During that time, the driver tried to hit a Lewis County Deputy Sheriff, according to KSP.

Troopers say a deputy fired rounds at the stolen vehicle, and Hale wrecked a short time later. She was not struck by gunfire but was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Investigators say Hale faces the following charges: attempted murder of a police officer, seven counts of wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

No officers or other members of the public were hurt during the incident.

The investigation remains underway by KSP.

