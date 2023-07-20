Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting

Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting
Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting(Kentucky State Police)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman from Columbus, Ohio, has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting that happened early this month in Lewis County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Alexis Hale, 31, is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Regional Detention Center in central Kentucky.

Troopers say the incident in Lewis County happened July 5 on state Route 8. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Kentucky State Police for assistance during the incident.

Investigators say it all started after reports of a stolen vehicle. The South Shore Police Chief attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and the suspect took off into Lewis County. During that time, the driver tried to hit a Lewis County Deputy Sheriff, according to KSP.

Troopers say a deputy fired rounds at the stolen vehicle, and Hale wrecked a short time later. She was not struck by gunfire but was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Investigators say Hale faces the following charges: attempted murder of a police officer, seven counts of wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

No officers or other members of the public were hurt during the incident.

The investigation remains underway by KSP.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Powell County
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington, according to police.
Police: One in critical condition after Lexington shooting
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor

Latest News

A Lexington police vehicle is part of an accident that has roads shut down near Broadway and...
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries in downtown incident
Run for Recovery
Shepherd’s House Hosts 24th Annual Run For Recovery
HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout
HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls
Ronald Simpson will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years of the 30-year...
NKY man sentenced to 30 years for New Year’s Day 2022 murder