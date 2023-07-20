Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

YMCA of Central Kentucky gearing up for back-to-school tradition

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is getting ready to gear up more than 5,000 children for the new...
The YMCA of Central Kentucky is getting ready to gear up more than 5,000 children for the new academic year. They announced they’ll be holding their annual Back to School Rallies throughout the region on Saturday, August 5.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A back-to-school tradition will soon return.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is getting ready to gear up more than 5,000 children for the new academic year. They announced they’ll be holding their annual Back to School Rallies throughout the region on Saturday, August 5.

Jessica Berry with the YMCA of Central Kentucky says those rallies have had a longstanding impact in our area.

“It started decades ago with a group of community members who felt it was important to support our community by providing school supplies so that students get off on the same footing as other students and be successful in school,” Berry said.

The YMCA has carried on that community-driven initiative for the past 12 years. Berry says, in that time, the demand has only gone up.

Click here to learn more about donating or volunteering

“We’ve seen a growing number of students who need school supplies, and we believe this will allow a little bit of flexibility to some of our families who struggle,” Berry said.

So, they will fill up thousands of backpacks to be distributed in Fayette, Franklin and Jessamine counties at 13 different locations.

“The smiles on their faces when they get the backpack full of school supplies, I think even they know that that’s supporting their families. And that’s what we want. We want them to get excited about learning, about getting back in the classroom,” Berry said.

In addition to any donations you can give, the YMCA is hoping some people can volunteer their time, as they’ll spend Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 2 stuffing those thousands of backpacks at the North Lexington YMCA.

Berry says you have to come in person to a distribution site on August 5 to register and get a backpack.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

If you’re a foodie, we have good news for you because Lexington Restaurant Week has officially...
Lexington Restaurant Week: Southern-style family recipes at Josie’s
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash