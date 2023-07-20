YMCA of Central Kentucky gearing up for back-to-school tradition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A back-to-school tradition will soon return.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is getting ready to gear up more than 5,000 children for the new academic year. They announced they’ll be holding their annual Back to School Rallies throughout the region on Saturday, August 5.

Jessica Berry with the YMCA of Central Kentucky says those rallies have had a longstanding impact in our area.

“It started decades ago with a group of community members who felt it was important to support our community by providing school supplies so that students get off on the same footing as other students and be successful in school,” Berry said.

The YMCA has carried on that community-driven initiative for the past 12 years. Berry says, in that time, the demand has only gone up.

“We’ve seen a growing number of students who need school supplies, and we believe this will allow a little bit of flexibility to some of our families who struggle,” Berry said.

So, they will fill up thousands of backpacks to be distributed in Fayette, Franklin and Jessamine counties at 13 different locations.

“The smiles on their faces when they get the backpack full of school supplies, I think even they know that that’s supporting their families. And that’s what we want. We want them to get excited about learning, about getting back in the classroom,” Berry said.

In addition to any donations you can give, the YMCA is hoping some people can volunteer their time, as they’ll spend Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 2 stuffing those thousands of backpacks at the North Lexington YMCA.

Berry says you have to come in person to a distribution site on August 5 to register and get a backpack.

