Bullitt County EMS, others organize fundraiser for paramedic injured in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fundraiser is planned for the Bullitt County paramedic who was injured in a crash to help him and his family with long-term care costs.

The fundraiser is being organized by several groups including Bullitt County EMS, according to Bullitt County EMS Director Rebekah Osman.

The event is currently scheduled for Saturday, September from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Bullitt County Fairgrounds. Osman said there will be vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, bingo, a beer garden, bouncy houses and a car show. The car show starts at 5 p.m. with awards at 8:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the injured paramedic Gary Lyons and his family.

Osman said Lyons is improving every day and hopes to help his recovery the best they can.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.