City of Lexington selects artist to complete artwork inside detention center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington just selected an artist to complete artwork inside the Lexington Detention Center.

Lexington native Derek King Jr. was one of 23 artists considered for the job.

The Detention Center’s officer dining room will feature King’s artwork.

King says he looks forward to creating this piece as it gives the workers and inmates something to look at and enjoy.

“I think it will give them something away from work to look at, something to escape from,” said King.

The University of Kentucky and Bryan Station alum has completed several commissioned murals and has had artwork in numerous gallery exhibitions.

