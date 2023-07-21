Deadly crash shuts down Richmond Road, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly crash that closed Richmond Road early on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury collision at around 2:50 AM. According to police, one of the drivers involved in the crash has died at the scene.

It’s unclear exactly how many cars were involved.

At this time, Richmond Road is still closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available to us.

