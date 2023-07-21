Dog found abandoned in dumpster at Lexington park finds new forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An abandoned dog now has a forever home.

Last week, the dog, now known as Hamilton, was found in a dumpster at Constitution Park in Lexington.

Animal Care and Control cited a woman with animal cruelty.

“The second I saw her, I just fell in love with her,” said Hamilton’s new adoptive mom, Geniene Piche.

On Thursday, Geniene Piche went home with a new best friend, and Hamilton got a second chance at a good life.

“It was such a hot day. To see that a dog had been dumped in that heat, my heart just broke,” said Piche.

Hamilton was abandoned inside a closed dumpster behind Northern Elementary School last week. Piche, the school’s principal, was there when two parks and rec employees pulled the underweight shepherd mix out.

“To see how sweet she was that she wasn’t scared of people and still had affection, it was just reassuring that this is a great dog,” said Piche.

Those with the Lexington Humane Society say it’s a miracle that Hamilton was found alive.

“Reasonably everyone is angry about her circumstances, but we’re so grateful it ended on a positive note,” said Lexington Human Society Special Events Manage Katy Stoess.

Two positive notes: Hamilton has a home, and Animal Care and Control found the woman they say abandoned Hamilton in the first place.

“Anytime I can highlight what’s actually going on here in Lexington, I want to do that. And I want people to be talking about animal cruelty. It’s happening. We need to properly address it, have laws, and have good prosecution of animal cruelty laws,” said Lt. Jai Hamilton with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control.

Over the span of her 15-year career working cruelty cases, Lt. Jai Hamilton says she’s seen more dogs in dumpsters who didn’t make it than did. That’s when Piche decided she had the perfect name for this very lucky little dog.

“She said, ‘Well, you found her in Constitution Park, your last name is Hamilton, so why not Hamilton?’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t really know what to think about that,’ but the more I do, I’m really just honored,” said Lt. Hamilton.

Hamilton doesn’t know it, but her story of survival is educating many. And now, her sad story has turned into a happy tale.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.