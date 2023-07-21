Everyday Kentucky
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor

Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins(Kappa Delta)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A scholarship fund has been created to honor an 18-year-old UK student killed in a northern Kentucky crash.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a tire hit the windshield of Lauren Collins’s car Sunday morning. She was driving on I-75. Crews took her to the hospital, where she later died.

Collins was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky studying merchandising, apparel, and textiles. She was also a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

Her family has created a scholarship fund in her honor.

