I-75 bridges named in honor of two officers who died in 2022

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two southern Kentucky law enforcement officers were honored once again Friday morning.

Two bridges over Interstate 75 were named in memory of Sgt. Logan Medlock and Lt. Travis Hurley. Both died in 2022.

We’re told Medlock and Hurley were a big part of the London Police Department. Medlock was killed by a drunk driver, and Hurley died of COVID-19 complications.

Both bridges over Interstate 75 in London, the KY 80 and KY 192 bridges, will have signage naming them in honor of the officers.

There have been numerous events both locally and beyond to pay honor to the memory of both. A wall was also set up in the police department, seen by all officers as they begin and end their shifts with pictures of both men.

Families and friends of both also attended the national law officers memorial event earlier this year, and both names are also on the state law officers memorial in Richmond.

