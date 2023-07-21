Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Nice Weekend
Tracking multiple weather makers, which will spark showers and storms through Friday.
Tracking multiple weather makers, which will spark showers and storms through Friday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple weather makers, which will spark showers and storms through Friday. Strong storms could turn severe this evening mainly producing damaging wind and flash flooding.

We’ll dry out and cool off this weekend.

Our chances for showers and storms will increase next week as highs warm to the 90s by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong storms
First Alert Weather Day | One more day with strong to severe storms possible
Chris Bailey Tracks A New Severe Threat
Chris Bailey Tracks A New Severe Threat
Severe
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks A New Severe Threat