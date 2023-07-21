Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple weather makers, which will spark showers and storms through Friday. Strong storms could turn severe this evening mainly producing damaging wind and flash flooding.

We’ll dry out and cool off this weekend.

Our chances for showers and storms will increase next week as highs warm to the 90s by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

