Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some much better days are here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have finally reached a pattern shift in the forecast. It means comfortable conditions will be here with us.

A cold front will continue to plow through the region and drive our temperatures down. The more important factor will be the drop in humidity. It will feel so much better around here. When you consider that we will be around 80-85 with lower humidity, the days could give you some September feels.

Chances of showers & storms will return next week. These are mainly scattered chances beginning Monday and continuing through the middle of the week. At this point, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any major issues from these storms. It looks more like the typical summertime storm threat.

The heat will start flexing a little bit next week. Those highs will run back up to around 90 degrees with higher levels of humidity.

Take care of each other!

