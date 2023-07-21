Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple is facing multiple charges after police say children and animals were found living in horrible conditions.

Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton endangerment and animal cruelty.

According to their arrest citations, Frankfort police searched their home Thursday following allegations of animal neglect. Police described the home as “deplorable” with trash, animal feces and roaches throughout the home.

The arrest citation says four children were inside the home.

Police say two dogs were also being kept in the basement. One later died of malnourishment.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of chemicals first developed in the...
Kentucky lawmakers learning about impact of ‘forever chemicals’
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
Lexington mental health professional reacts to study saying teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns
Axel Ndagijimana. (WKYT file)
Man learns sentence for deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Students ready to return to the classroom after completing YMCA Power Scholars Academy
WATCH | Students ready to return to the classroom after completing YMCA Power Scholars Academy