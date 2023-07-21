Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple is facing multiple charges after police say children and animals were found living in horrible conditions.

Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton endangerment and animal cruelty.

According to their arrest citations, Frankfort police searched their home Thursday following allegations of animal neglect. Police described the home as “deplorable” with trash, animal feces and roaches throughout the home.

The arrest citation says four children were inside the home.

Police say two dogs were also being kept in the basement. One later died of malnourishment.

