Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky lawmakers learning about impact of ‘forever chemicals’

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of chemicals first developed in the...
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of chemicals first developed in the 1940s and used widely around the world.(stockphotosforfree / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are learning more about “forever chemicals” found in state waters.

From lakes to rivers and streams and even fish, the focus is now on how to “treat” drinking water systems for the chemicals to make sure you and your family are safe.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of chemicals first developed in the 1940s and used widely around the world. You will find them in consumer and industrial products, like Teflon and scotch guard. They are even sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they have a strong bond and are heat- and stick-resistant, so they don’t break down in the environment, easily migrate in groundwater and can be found in aquatic organisms.

“We’ve seen it in Lakes and Rivers,” said Dept. of Environmental Protection Commissioner Tony Hatton. “Strangely, some of the highest concentrations are Kentucky Lake and Tennesse Lake, and we’re wondering if there are sources from Tennessee and Northern Alabama that might be adding to that.

Hatton says while they don’t believe your Teflon skillets are making a major environmental impact, things like aqueous film-forming foam used to suppress major fires and products from solid waste disposal facilities could also be making their way into waterways.

The DEP teamed up with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to test surface water and fish tissue in 2021. A report shows of 98 fish samples collected, PFAS was present in everyone.

Those chemicals could have impacts on physical health at high levels of exposure, including increased cholesterol levels, increased risk of high blood pressure, and increased risk of some cancers.

Residents in northern Kentucky who live along the Ohio River saw much higher levels when their municipal water systems were tested.

“When we got in South Shore, there’s no notice requirement to tell people they were being exposed,” said Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson. “There’s no notice requirement, and that’s a problem.”

Kentucky officials anticipate more federal guidelines to come down the pike, but they say they would like to be prepared, especially since treatment can be so costly.

PFAS can be filtered out at water utilities. Leitchfield is asking the state for financial assistance to help install a granular activated carbon filter. However, even that method will require ongoing costs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
Lexington mental health professional reacts to study saying teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns
Axel Ndagijimana. (WKYT file)
Man learns sentence for deadly crash near Rupp Arena
Students ready to return to the classroom after completing YMCA Power Scholars Academy
WATCH | Students ready to return to the classroom after completing YMCA Power Scholars Academy