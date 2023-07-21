Kentucky lawmakers learning about impact of ‘forever chemicals’

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are learning more about “forever chemicals” found in state waters.

From lakes to rivers and streams and even fish, the focus is now on how to “treat” drinking water systems for the chemicals to make sure you and your family are safe.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of chemicals first developed in the 1940s and used widely around the world. You will find them in consumer and industrial products, like Teflon and scotch guard. They are even sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they have a strong bond and are heat- and stick-resistant, so they don’t break down in the environment, easily migrate in groundwater and can be found in aquatic organisms.

“We’ve seen it in Lakes and Rivers,” said Dept. of Environmental Protection Commissioner Tony Hatton. “Strangely, some of the highest concentrations are Kentucky Lake and Tennesse Lake, and we’re wondering if there are sources from Tennessee and Northern Alabama that might be adding to that.

Hatton says while they don’t believe your Teflon skillets are making a major environmental impact, things like aqueous film-forming foam used to suppress major fires and products from solid waste disposal facilities could also be making their way into waterways.

The DEP teamed up with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to test surface water and fish tissue in 2021. A report shows of 98 fish samples collected, PFAS was present in everyone.

Those chemicals could have impacts on physical health at high levels of exposure, including increased cholesterol levels, increased risk of high blood pressure, and increased risk of some cancers.

Residents in northern Kentucky who live along the Ohio River saw much higher levels when their municipal water systems were tested.

“When we got in South Shore, there’s no notice requirement to tell people they were being exposed,” said Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson. “There’s no notice requirement, and that’s a problem.”

Kentucky officials anticipate more federal guidelines to come down the pike, but they say they would like to be prepared, especially since treatment can be so costly.

PFAS can be filtered out at water utilities. Leitchfield is asking the state for financial assistance to help install a granular activated carbon filter. However, even that method will require ongoing costs.

