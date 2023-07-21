KSP: Number of DUI arrests in the state decreased in 2022

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new report suggests fewer people are driving under the influence in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police released their 2022 Crime in Kentucky report on Wednesday. The report said the number of DUI arrests in the state is down.

We talked to one police department about the stats, and they say it’s their duty to save lives.

“I think it’s the officers’ responsibility to provide the safest roadway for our community as possible,” said Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson.

At the Richmond Police Department, trained officers know what to look for on the roads. Whether it’s reckless driving, traveling at night without headlights, or not using turn signals if it’s out of the ordinary, they’re aware.

“It’s their duty to intervene in situations like that, stop that driver, and find out what’s going on. Maybe it’s not always a DUI. It could be a medical issue,” said Chief Richardson.

Chief Richardson says while their official breathalyzer test is at their jail, all officers have a preliminary breath test with them.

“That is just one of the tests they can use to help them determine if there may be a presence of alcohol,” said Chief Richardson.

According to the new crime data from the state, there were 343 DUI arrests made in Madison County in 2022. That accounts for more than 5% of all their county’s total arrests last year.

“We have officers that work just specifically overtime just to enforce traffic violations, speeding, DUI enforcement, seat belt, distracted driving, so we can do anything we can to stop those things from happening,” said Chief Richardson.

Across the Commonwealth, there were more than 16,000 DUI arrests.

Chief Richardson says driving under the influence is always a risk for yourself and others.

“I’ve always said that I think people who get arrested for DUI should thank the officer,” said Chief Richardson. “I like to stick behind that because an officer could save their life and potentially another life.”

Chief Richardson says there are always other options. Instead of driving intoxicated, he suggests Ubering, riding a taxi, or calling a friend.

