Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

KSP: Number of DUI arrests in the state decreased in 2022

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(MGN)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new report suggests fewer people are driving under the influence in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police released their 2022 Crime in Kentucky report on Wednesday. The report said the number of DUI arrests in the state is down.

RELATED: KSP: Serious crimes dropped across Kentucky last year

We talked to one police department about the stats, and they say it’s their duty to save lives.

“I think it’s the officers’ responsibility to provide the safest roadway for our community as possible,” said Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson.

At the Richmond Police Department, trained officers know what to look for on the roads. Whether it’s reckless driving, traveling at night without headlights, or not using turn signals if it’s out of the ordinary, they’re aware.

“It’s their duty to intervene in situations like that, stop that driver, and find out what’s going on. Maybe it’s not always a DUI. It could be a medical issue,” said Chief Richardson.

Chief Richardson says while their official breathalyzer test is at their jail, all officers have a preliminary breath test with them.

“That is just one of the tests they can use to help them determine if there may be a presence of alcohol,” said Chief Richardson.

According to the new crime data from the state, there were 343 DUI arrests made in Madison County in 2022. That accounts for more than 5% of all their county’s total arrests last year.

“We have officers that work just specifically overtime just to enforce traffic violations, speeding, DUI enforcement, seat belt, distracted driving, so we can do anything we can to stop those things from happening,” said Chief Richardson.

Across the Commonwealth, there were more than 16,000 DUI arrests.

Chief Richardson says driving under the influence is always a risk for yourself and others.

“I’ve always said that I think people who get arrested for DUI should thank the officer,” said Chief Richardson. “I like to stick behind that because an officer could save their life and potentially another life.”

Chief Richardson says there are always other options. Instead of driving intoxicated, he suggests Ubering, riding a taxi, or calling a friend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
State Senator Robby Mills
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house

Latest News

The City of Lexington just selected an artist to complete artwork inside the Lexington...
City of Lexington selects artist to complete artwork inside detention center
Last week, the dog, now known as Hamilton, was found in a dumpster at Constitution Park in...
Dog found abandoned in dumpster at Lexington park finds new forever home
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
UK researchers conducting study in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment