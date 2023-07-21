Man learns sentence for deadly crash near Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man learned how long he’ll spend in jail for a deadly crash.

A judge gave Axel Ndagijimana a sentence of two and a half years on Friday.

However, it was probated for three years.

The judge said he would still have to serve 30 days in jail.

Ndagijimana pleaded guilty in March to reckless homicide.

He was the driver in a car that crashed on High Street in June 2021.

The passenger, 20-year-old Ralph Hirwa, died.

