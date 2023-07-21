Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are warning people about a man they say is armed and dangerous in one Eastern Kentucky county.

Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert late Thursday night on the department’s Facebook page.

They are working with Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to find Cody Wayne Johnson. We are told he was last seen in the Slade area on foot or potentially on a motorcycle or dirt bike. He was also spotted with several others in a dark blue 2023 Nissan Titan with Wisconsin tags.

Johnson is wanted out of Fulton County and Madison County for non-related charges.

If you see him, police say to stay away and call 911 immediately.

