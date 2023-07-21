Everyday Kentucky
Reported school, KY DOC employee charged with rape, sexual abuse

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning new information after a Magoffin County man was arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse.

The charges stem from a 2018 case.

Officials with Magoffin County Schools confirmed Anthony Taulbee is an employee at the school system. He was hired on February 19, 2018.

School officials said Taulbee was suspended without pay.

Our sister station, WSAZ, reported Taulbee is also an employee of the Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC).

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Corrections reportedly told WSAZ the incident did not take place at a DOC facility and added the Department of Corrections is taking ‘corrective action.’

Police said Taulbee was arrested on Wednesday, July 19.

Court documents indicated Taulbee reportedly committed first-degree sexual abuse between March 1, 2018 and June 1, 2018 and third-degree rape between March 1, 2018 and August 12, 2018.

In the first count, investigators said Taulbee reportedly forced another person to engage in sexual contact with him without their consent.

In the second count, officials said Taulbee reportedly engaged in sexual activity with another person younger than 18 years old against their consent.

Taulbee is scheduled to appear in court on September 18.

