Samaritan’s Feet giving away 350 pairs of shoes in Letcher County

Samaritan's Feet is giving away 350 pairs of shoes at Millstone Church of Grace in Letcher...
Samaritan's Feet is giving away 350 pairs of shoes at Millstone Church of Grace in Letcher County.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritan’s Feet is an organization based in North Carolina that donates shoes to people in need.

On Saturday, the group plans to be in Letcher County at Millstone Church of Grace to give away 350 pairs of shoes to flood survivors.

The pastor of Millstone Church of Grace, John Holbrook, said the organization reached out to him after they made a stop in Harlan earlier this summer.

”So they’re coming tomorrow to use our facility to be able to give out 350 pairs of shoes, so that’ll be a blessed day and just great for all the flood victims here in the eastern part of Kentucky especially here in our area,” Holbrook explained.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Millstone Church of Grace with food, entertainment and guest pastor speakers.

