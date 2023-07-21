Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

SEC Football Media Poll picks Georgia, Alabama in each division

UK picked 4th in SEC East, Georgia chosen to win SEC Championship
A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days,...
A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Al. -- Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC EASTERN DIVISION First place votes in ()

1. Georgia (265) 2. Tennessee (14) 3. South Carolina (3) 4. KENTUCKY (1) 5. Florida 6. Missouri 7. Vanderbilt (8) SEC WESTERN DIVISION First place votes in ()

1. Alabama (165) 2. LSU (117) 3. Texas A&M (1) 4. Ole Miss 5. Arkansas (3) 6. Auburn (4) 7. Mississippi State (1)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year

Latest News

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
Kentucky football bringing back a physical mindset to its defense
2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville
At SEC Media Days UK Says Consistency Is Key
UK football at SEC Media Days
WATCH | UK football at SEC Media Days
UK coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that center Ugonna Onyenso (left) will miss two...
Onyenso undergoes procedure, will miss couple months