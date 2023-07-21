Students ready to return to the classroom after completing YMCA Power Scholars Academy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Lexington students spent the past six weeks of their summer in the classroom.

Friday morning, their hard work paid off as they completed the Power Scholars Academy.

The YMCA’s Power Scholars Academy has taught more than 2,000 scholars since 2017. The latest group of 160 Lexington students ranged from first graders all the way up to ninth graders.

Ashley Thomas, an instructional coach at the Power Scholars Academy, says they focus on students in the 40th percentile or lower with the goal of addressing what they call the “summer slide.”

“We know, on average, students can lose up to three months of learning over the summer,” Thomas said.

So, their summer teachers try to fill that void. These scholars learn two months worth of reading and math in a matter of weeks and the program has only become more impactful post-pandemic.

“It’s been great to get scholars back into a building to where they’re not only learning academics: reading, math, writing,” said Thomas. “But they’re also getting those social skills, and even for our younger ones who may not have had kindergarten because of COVID, they’re really getting back into getting social skills.”

Thomas says the scholars will now go back to the classroom this year with skills at or above their grade level.

