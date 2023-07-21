Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Tour Lexington’s 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend is your chance to go inside the new St. Jude Dream Home.

It is part of this year’s Grand Tour of Homes, which is the Building Institute of Central Kentucky’s annual scattered-site showcase of new homes.

The event features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes. 

Dates & Times:

  • Saturday, July 22:  Noon to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 23:  Noon to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 29:  Noon to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 30:  Noon to 5 p.m.

The Grand Tour of Homes is a free self-guided home tour. You may visit as many or as few homes as you like during the tour dates. Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects.

WKYT is a proud partner for a second year with St. Jude for the Dream Home Giveaway.  This year’s home at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace off Polo Club Boulevard is being built by Mulberry Builders, a husband-wife-owned company.

The 2,200-square-foot home in the Hamburg Place subdivision is estimated to be worth $500,000.   The home has four bedrooms, two and half baths, open living, dining, kitchen concept, a two-car garage, and a covered back patio.

St. Jude creates more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital.  Because a majority of St. Jude’s funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most-saving children regardless of their financial situation.  St. Jude treats children from all 50 states and around the world

Tickets are $100 and be purchased here.  The giveaway is September 28.

More info on Grand Tour of Homes:  https://www.biacentralky.com/grand-tour-of-homes.html

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Nathon Miller
Kentucky man facing murder charge after toddler killed in crash
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year

Latest News

This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
How Dream Homes help continue the mission of St. Jude
This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
St. Jude Dream Home ticket sales go towards life-saving work
WATCH | St. Jude Dream Home ticket sales go toward life-saving work
On a hot field of newly planted tobacco in Bourbon County, a Lexington couple walks between the...
Off The Beaten Path: Lexington couple searches for history through Native American artifacts