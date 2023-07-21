Tour Lexington’s 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend is your chance to go inside the new St. Jude Dream Home.

It is part of this year’s Grand Tour of Homes, which is the Building Institute of Central Kentucky’s annual scattered-site showcase of new homes.

The event features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes.

Dates & Times:

Saturday, July 22: Noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 23: Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: Noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: Noon to 5 p.m.

The Grand Tour of Homes is a free self-guided home tour. You may visit as many or as few homes as you like during the tour dates. Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects.

WKYT is a proud partner for a second year with St. Jude for the Dream Home Giveaway. This year’s home at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace off Polo Club Boulevard is being built by Mulberry Builders, a husband-wife-owned company.

The 2,200-square-foot home in the Hamburg Place subdivision is estimated to be worth $500,000. The home has four bedrooms, two and half baths, open living, dining, kitchen concept, a two-car garage, and a covered back patio.

St. Jude creates more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Because a majority of St. Jude’s funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most-saving children regardless of their financial situation. St. Jude treats children from all 50 states and around the world

Tickets are $100 and be purchased here. The giveaway is September 28.

More info on Grand Tour of Homes: https://www.biacentralky.com/grand-tour-of-homes.html

