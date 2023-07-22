Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Calm Conditions for Saturday

FastCast Saturday Morning | Alexa Minton is Tracking a Great Weekend Ahead
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is shaping up to be a beautiful Saturday with temps settling in the lower 80s for the daytime. Mostly calm skies and just the chance of pop-up showers in the afternoon. Keep an umbrella handy - both for shade from the sun and maybe a quick afternoon showers. Overall calm conditions for Saturday.

Sunday looks to be a repeat of today with temps remaining pleasant and the skies having a healthy mix of storms and clouds. Rainfall for the weekend will only total to trace amounts.

This week is also looking relatively calm. There is an increase in upper level moisture so we might see an active system headed our way by the end of next week.

Have a Great Saturday!

