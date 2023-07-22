Burkes to return as Wildcats’ catcher
Hit 9 HRs, drove in 53 runs last season
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK catcher Devin Burkes will return for a third season in Lexington, the school announced on Saturday.
After going undrafted earlier this month, Burkes, the MVP of the 2023 Lexington Regional, gives the Wildcats a boost, after hitting .291 last season with 9 home runs and 53 RBI this past season.
