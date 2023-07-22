Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Burkes to return as Wildcats’ catcher

Hit 9 HRs, drove in 53 runs last season
Kentucky extended the nation’s longest active win streak to 15 games
Kentucky extended the nation’s longest active win streak to 15 games(Grant Lee | UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK catcher Devin Burkes will return for a third season in Lexington, the school announced on Saturday.

After going undrafted earlier this month, Burkes, the MVP of the 2023 Lexington Regional, gives the Wildcats a boost, after hitting .291 last season with 9 home runs and 53 RBI this past season.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Powell County
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington, according to police.
Police: One in critical condition after Lexington shooting
Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

Latest News

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Will Levis, Titans agree to terms on contract
Harrodsburg coach Alvis Johnson died last Saturday. On Friday, the community turned out for a...
Alvis Johnson, legendary high school coach, laid to rest
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
Kentucky football bringing back a physical mindset to its defense
A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days,...
UK takes center stage at SEC Media Days in Nashville