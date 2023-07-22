Burkes to return as Wildcats’ catcher

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK catcher Devin Burkes will return for a third season in Lexington, the school announced on Saturday.

After going undrafted earlier this month, Burkes, the MVP of the 2023 Lexington Regional, gives the Wildcats a boost, after hitting .291 last season with 9 home runs and 53 RBI this past season.

The heart and soul of our TEAM last season will have blue running through his heart and soul for another year!



Welcome back, @Devin_Burkes! pic.twitter.com/lnxAsUY29u — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.