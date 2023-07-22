KSP investigating Madison County shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Madison County.

KSP says they were contacted just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday about a shooting on Doylesville Road.

They say their initial investigation indicates 42-year-old Robert Girdner came to the property of 74-year-old Jerald Barger and confronted him. They say, during the confrontation, it is alleged Barger felt threatened by Girdner and discharged his firearm, striking Gridner.

Girdner was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health Richmond with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say Girdner was medically cleared by Baptist Health Richmond and taken into custody. Girdner had an active warrant for Terroristic Threatening and has been lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

