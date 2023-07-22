Everyday Kentucky
Man accused of attempted human trafficking of minor

Man arrested on attempted human trafficking charge involving minor
Man arrested on attempted human trafficking charge involving minor(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Ashland faces an attempted human trafficking charge involving a victim less than 18 years old, the Ashland Police Department said Friday.

Anthony C. Smith, 29, was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his home in Ashland.

Police say the investigation also involves Kentucky State Police, the Jeffersontown Police Department, and the FBI.

According to Ashland Police, Smith is charged with attempted human trafficking/commercial sex activity, and procure or promote use of minor by electronic means.

Police say a number of electronic devices were seized and are being investigated by the APD Cyber Crime Unit.

Smith was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center where he’s being held on $200,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

