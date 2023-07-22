Everyday Kentucky
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls

Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton(Kelly Burton)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Park Rangers, with the assistance of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and other local first responders, helped rescue a person suspected over going over Cumberland Falls.

The scene was cleared shortly after 10:00 p.m. Friday. Deputies say that the person went over the falls in a kayak and was spotted by people below the falls. Park rangers and deputies were joined by Whitley County EMS, local fire and rescue, and other people at the park.

They say the person was alert and talking but did sustain suspected undisclosed injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s Deputies are taking this opportunity to remind people that trying to go over the falls is against the law, and puts first responders in danger.

There is no word on who the person was or their condition.

This story will be updates as we get more information.

