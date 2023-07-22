Everyday Kentucky
Police: One in critical condition after Lexington shooting

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington, according to police.
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington, according to police.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington, according to police.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Charles Avenue for a shooting.

They say when officers arrived, they located a male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

They say at this time, no suspect information is available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

