Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Shepherd’s House Hosts 24th Annual Run For Recovery

Run for Recovery
Run for Recovery(Alexa Minton)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Runners were cheered on as they crossed the finish line this weekend at the 24th annual Run for Recovery.

The event is a 5K run and a 1 mile fun walk inviting community members to Keenland in support of Shepherd’s House - a rehabilitation group focused on helping addicts transition back into the  community. The group currently has 27 treatment centers in 6 different counties - and today’s event not only raised funds for operational costs, but also brought the group together. President of the Shepherd’s House Jerod Thomas spoke about the impact of the event.

“Its also a celebration of recovery - it’s not actually a run. It’s a celebration to all those men and women who had the courage to get sober and live life on life’s terms.”

The goal of Shepherd’s House is to help those struggling with addiction, especially when sobriety might feel like an uphill battle. In June, Governor Beshear release that 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2022 - a number that Shepherd’s House hopes to decrease through their rehabilitation programs. Thomas stated that “The easiest way is rehabilitation. So if we can get these men and women sober and send them on their way and let them to be part of a community - it is a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

All the proceeds from today’s event will go specifically to the treatment centers - buying everything ranging from items needed for the job programing courses to even fresh sheets and clean clothes for those entering the rehabilitation programs.

" Once you are a member of the Shepherds House, you are always a member. So we never take our hands off of you and we fight, fight, fight till you get sober,” said Thomas.

And while the fight is still going for many - the support at the Run to Recovery showed members that no one is walking alone.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the area of East New Circle & Richmond Road for a report of an injury...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond Road crash
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Powell County
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington, according to police.
Police: One in critical condition after Lexington shooting
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor

Latest News

HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout
HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls
Ronald Simpson will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years of the 30-year...
NKY man sentenced to 30 years for New Year’s Day 2022 murder
KSP says they were contacted just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday about a shooting on Doylesville...
KSP investigating Madison County shooting