2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Will Levis, Titans agree to terms on contract

Signs 4-year deal with Tennessee
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract.

Neither the Titans or Levis disclosed terms of the deal, but according to Spotrac, a web site which tracks professional sports contracts, Levis signed a four-year deal worth $9.54 million. including a signing bonus of $3.9 million.

Levis will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

The Penn State transfer was selected in the second round after the Titans traded up to select Levis with the 33rd pick in the draft.

