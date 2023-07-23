Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calm Start to the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A calm start to our week with mostly dry conditions for our Sunday day. We will see temps climb towards the mid 80s throughout the day - allowing for the potential for a scattered pop-up shower throughout parts of the day. There is a small chance that some heavy rain could push into parts of Western Kentucky, but overnight cooling does allow the storms to loose energy as they hit the Kentucky.

We start the work week calm as well - but throughout the first half of the week we are going to notice a slow climb in temps and humidity. This will pave the path for some activity and maybe a storm or two as we look towards Friday and Saturday.

Have a Great Sunday!

