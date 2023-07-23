Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calm Start to the Week

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Tracks a Calm Start to the Work Week
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A calm start to our week with mostly dry conditions for our Sunday day. We will see temps climb towards the mid 80s throughout the day - allowing for the potential for a scattered pop-up shower throughout parts of the day. There is a small chance that some heavy rain could push into parts of Western Kentucky, but overnight cooling does allow the storms to loose energy as they hit the Kentucky.

We start the work week calm as well - but throughout the first half of the week we are going to notice a slow climb in temps and humidity. This will pave the path for some activity and maybe a storm or two as we look towards Friday and Saturday.

Have a Great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington police vehicle is part of an accident that has roads shut down near Broadway and...
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser
Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Tracks a Calm Start to the Work Week
Tracking a high pressure, which is creating an awesome weekend! Expect a mix of sun and clouds...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Calm Conditions for Saturday
Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll enjoy a super weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast