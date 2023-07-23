Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a summer-like pattern, next week.

Our chances for showers and storms, along with heat and humidity, will increase. Highs warm to the 90s by midweek. Dewpoints will increase to the lower 70s by Wednesday, making it feel muggy to tropical.

A better chance for those pesky showers and storms arrives next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

