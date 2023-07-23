Motorists visit mountains for 2023 Shelby Mountain Run

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Red Mirror Events hosted the 2023 Shelby Mountain Run in Pikeville.

The event showed off hundreds of Shelby Mustangs from across the country.

Executive Director of the Backroads of Appalachia Erik Hubbard said this event is good for tourism.

“All of these people coming and spending a week with us in our region, the economic impact is roughly one point five million dollars, that’s the money that’s gonna be spent locally before it leaves our region. And that’s how we start recreating baseball teams for little leagues and opportunities and that’s what we take great pride in,” he explained.

He added it is good for an area that has suffered a lot.

“Since the downturn of coal, we have the infrastructure already in place and we have the best roads in the country and most importantly, we have the best people with the Appalachian hospitality and you put two and two together and you start re-diversifying our industry and our economics,” he said. “ To bring people with extra income into our region to get up in our twisty mountain roads, get them tired, thirsty and hungry where they support our local businesses.”

Hubbard said these events offers community for people interested.

“It’s a common ground, common thing that no matter what kind of way you come from, you can all get together and appreciate the same thing and that’s just mustangs, super cars, Camaros, motorcycles and the list goes on,” he explained.

He said creating and hosting more events like this in the future is what will grow motorsport tourism.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.